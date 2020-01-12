 

Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 11 basketball scores.

BOYS

NTL

Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 21

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 52, Warren 51
Cameron County 78, Punxsutawney 44
Sheffield 56, Union City 48

GIRLS

NTL

Otto-Eldred 48, Galeton 21

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 50, Elk County Catholic 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Warren 53, DuBois 32
Brockway 40, Coudersport 33


