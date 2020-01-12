Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 11 basketball scores.
BOYS
NTL
Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 21
NON-CONFERENCE
DuBois 52, Warren 51
Cameron County 78, Punxsutawney 44
Sheffield 56, Union City 48
GIRLS
NTL
Otto-Eldred 48, Galeton 21
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 50, Elk County Catholic 29
NON-CONFERENCE
Warren 53, DuBois 32
Brockway 40, Coudersport 33
