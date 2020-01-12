Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 11 basketball scores.

BOYS

NTL

Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 21

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 52, Warren 51

Cameron County 78, Punxsutawney 44

Sheffield 56, Union City 48

GIRLS

NTL

Otto-Eldred 48, Galeton 21

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 50, Elk County Catholic 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Warren 53, DuBois 32

Brockway 40, Coudersport 33

