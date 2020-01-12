 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Say What?!: Pig Suspected of Slaughterhouse Escape Getting New Home

Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Pig-suspected-of-slaughterhouse-escape-getting-new-homeGOULDS, Fl. – An animal rescue group in Florida said a small pig rescued after apparently escaping from a slaughterhouse will receive a new home instead of ending up as an entree.

Wilbur, a 6-month-old piglet, was rescued by Amy Roman and her team from 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida when neighbors spotted him running loose through an apartment complex in Goulds.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.