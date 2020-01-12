Say What?!: Pig Suspected of Slaughterhouse Escape Getting New Home

GOULDS, Fl. – An animal rescue group in Florida said a small pig rescued after apparently escaping from a slaughterhouse will receive a new home instead of ending up as an entree.

Wilbur, a 6-month-old piglet, was rescued by Amy Roman and her team from 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida when neighbors spotted him running loose through an apartment complex in Goulds.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.