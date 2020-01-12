State Police Release Details of DUI-Related Crash Involving Strattanville Man

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police in Clarion released the details of a DUI-related crash that occurred off Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Around 6:54 p.m. on December 25, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash located on Pioneer Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say 52-year-old Steven Lutz and 41-year-old Teresa McBride, both of Strattanville, were involved in the collision.

Lutz left the scene prior to state police arrival.

According to police, Lutz was turning onto Pioneer Road off Route 322 in his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and turned too wide and struck McBride’s 2017 Jeep.

Contact was made with Lutz at his residence a short later, and he was placed custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending blood results.

Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

No injuries were reported.

State police released the above report on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

