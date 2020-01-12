UPJ Women Get Past CU

CLARION, Pa. – Gabrielle Smith’s game-high 20 points paced four Pitt-Johnstown double-figure scorers and helped the Mountain Cats snap a six-game losing streak with a 75-64 PSAC Western Division victory at Clarion on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Along with Smith, Alli McGrath scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Olivia Fasick had 13 points, and Maddie Shanahan added 10mpoints and a game-high nine rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown. Ashley Norling chipped-in seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.

McGrath’s 3-pointer with just under four minutes left in the opening quarter gave the Mountain Cats a 12-7 advantage, but Clarion scored 10 of the final 14 points to take McGrath, Allia slim, 17-16 lead on Ke’Airah Massiah 3-pointer.

Pitt-Johnstown regained the lead midway through the second quarter on Smith’s 3-pointer, the got a buck from Smith with 23 seconds remaining to go into the halftime break in front, 36-35.

The Mountain Cats pushed the lead out to nine entering the final quarter. After Makalyn Clapper’s 3-pointer gave Pitt-Johnstown a six-point lead, Linsdsay Shuke followed with one from behind the arc, and Norling knocked down a jumper late in the quarter to put the Mountain Cats on top, 57-48.

Fasick, OliviaNorling’s layup three minutes into the fourth quarter boosted the lead to 61-51.

The Golden Eagles were able to cut the deficit in half on two Emily Hegedus free-throws at 5:16, but Pitt-Johnstown rebuilt the lead back into double digits on Fasick’s bucket with 2:12 to play.

Shanahan and Smith combined to make 6-of-8 free throws in the final 1:16 to seal the 11-point Pitt-Johnstown victory.

Pitt-Johnstown, which outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 36-29, shot 48.1% (26-54) from the field and 7-17 from behind the arc, while holding Clarion to 41.1% (23-56) Shanahan, Maddieshooting, including 7-20 from 3-point range. The Mountain Cats were 16-19 from the charity stripe, and the Golden Eagles were 11-16.

Massiah (14 points), Celeste Ryman (13 points), and Yindia Bobo (10 points) all scored in double figures for Clarion, which dropped to 3-12 overall and 1-8 in the PSAC West.

Pitt-Johnstown improved to 8-7 overall and 3-6 in the PSAC West.

