Your daily sports update.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

Penguins get 2 power-play goals, edge Coyotes in shootout.

Miami Hurricanes withstand late rally by Pittsburgh to win 66-58.

We’re down to four teams and three games to determine the Super Bowl champion for the 2019 NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car.

