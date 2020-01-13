 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Snow showers before 2am, then snow showers and freezing rain. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.