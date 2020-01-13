A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Snow showers before 2am, then snow showers and freezing rain. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

