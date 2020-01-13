 

Adalene L. “Addie” Hartzell

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

hartzellAdalene L. “Addie” Hartzell, age 96 of New Bethlehem, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning.

She was born in 1923 in Clarion to Wiley and Beulah Slagle Lowers.

Addie was an active member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the OES.

She was also an active member of her local Bridge and Man-Jongg Clubs and the Bostonia Country Club.

Addie loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan. Many happy years with the love of her life Bert, were spent at their beach home on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Of all of her pleasures, her family was the most cherished.

She is survived by one daughter and one son, Bertie “Lynn” Moore and her husband Richard, Indiana; Hardy Hartzell, Findlay, OH; three grandchildren, Morgan Hartzell, Chicago, IL; Devon Moore, Pittsburgh; Hunter Hartzell and fiance Kyle Praise, Portland, OR; three great-grandchildren, Ruby, Ryne, and Jagger; one sister and one brother, Patricia Rugh, Crawford, CO; Jack Lowers, Erie; one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law, Norma Troup, New Bethlehem; Bob Ballock, Twinsburg, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert in 2000 and her sister Betty Lou Ballock.

A Celebration of Addie’s life will be announced at a later time. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made the American Legion Post 354 Walter W. 440 W. Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be offered at www.bowserminich.com.


