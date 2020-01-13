 

Allie B. “Toots” Webb

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

webbAllie B. “Toots” Webb, 85, of Knox, passed away Friday evening, January 10, 2020, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born February 12, 1934, in Shippenville, she was the daughter of the late Larry and Blanche (Johnson) Wilson.

She married Phillip H. Webb on June 14, 1952, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2014.

Allie was a member of the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ, where she served the church as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, elder, and president of the consistory. Allie enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She was also a member and president of the Keystone Music Association, volunteered her time at the Knox Ambulance Company, and for many years was very involved with the Knox Food Pantry.

Surviving are daughters, Denise (Robert) Vincent of Chateaugay, NY; Vannesse (Russ) Rusnak of Lamartine; Chris (Jr.) Weckerly of Cranberry; and Leslie (Cecil) Sorensen of Thurston, NE; four grandchildren. Nicole (Mark) Dehner of Clarion; Jennifer (Jason) Greek of Newman Grove, NE; Caleb (fiancé, Jenn) Rusnak of Indiana and Zach (fiancé, Bethany) Rusnak of Rural Valley; and four great-grandchildren: Noah Sorensen, and Wyatt, Boone, and Finn Dehner.

According to Allie’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family on a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in the name Allie B. Webb to the Knox Ambulance Company, PO Box 636, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Allie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


