Andrew C. “Andy” Affrica, 79, of Miola, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on February 12, 1940, in Clarion; son of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Greenawalt Affrica.

Andy was a 1958 graduate of the Immaculate Conception High School in Clarion.

He attended Gannon University prior to enlisting in the United States Army.

In his earlier years, Andy and many of his fellow “motor heads” could often be found at the former Quaker State Gas Station on Main Street in Clarion, working on their hotrods.

He worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant, mostly in the Decorating Department where he became a foreman.

Andy was of the Catholic Faith.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.

Andy was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed driving and working on cars.

He loved to eat at Deb’s Diner in Strattanville.

Andy is survived by his son: Rod Showers and his friend, Barbara Juchno, of Erie; his daughter: Jennifer Ireland and her husband, Mike; a grandson: Jordan Stock; a granddaughter: Rachel Duvall and her husband, Ryan; and a great-grandson: Abel, all of Stephens City, VA; his brother: Lewis Affrica; his good friend: Terry Stiglitz; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son: Ryan Showers.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion, where funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

