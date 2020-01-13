 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Barbara A. Hidinger

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

hidingerBarbara A. Hidinger, 78, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville.

Born December 22, 1941, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Marie A. (Jolley) Lee.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Barbara was married to the love of her life, Thomas Hidinger; he preceded her in death on July 27, 2007.

For most of her life, Barbara was the Executive Secretary for Jolley Industrial Supply Company.

In her spare time, Barbara had a love of nature and all it had to offer. She could often be found in her gardens, camping, boating, and had a love of animals, such as cats, dogs, birds, and fish. She also found joy in the simple things, like reading a good book or completing a challenging puzzle. Barbara also enjoyed playing games, like Scrabble or playing cards, and was an avid bowler, once bowling a “perfect game” of 300.

Also a lover of automobiles, Barbara loved the feel of the open road on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle or cruising around in her Corvette or Porsche.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Marie Lee of Franklin; her two step-sons, Robert Hidinger and his wife, Cammi, of Mercer, and David Hidinger and his wife, Rene, of Gastonia, NC; her step-daughter, Chrystal Baliff and her husband, Jim, of Stanardsville, VA; her step-grandson, Peter Canada and his wife, Tanya, of Ocala, FL; her two brothers, James Lee and his wife, Rita, of Grove City, and Michael Lee and his wife, Peggy, of Arapahoe, NC; and her five sisters, Linda Duke of Ottawa, KS, Kathy Rogers and her husband, James, of Seneca, Suzy Adams and her husband, Larry, of Utica, Jane Piccirilli and her husband, Mario, of Linesville, and Jeannine Daubenspeck of Franklin.

In addition to her father and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her step-son, Bitz Hidinger; and her sister, Terry Turk.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life honoring Barbara will be held at the St. Johns Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with Mother Elizabeth Yale, pastor of the church, officiating.

Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s honor to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue. Supplies for the animal shelter can be donated to 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 and Monetary donations can be mailed to a secured location at P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.