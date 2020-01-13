Barbara A. Hidinger, 78, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville.

Born December 22, 1941, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Marie A. (Jolley) Lee.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Barbara was married to the love of her life, Thomas Hidinger; he preceded her in death on July 27, 2007.

For most of her life, Barbara was the Executive Secretary for Jolley Industrial Supply Company.

In her spare time, Barbara had a love of nature and all it had to offer. She could often be found in her gardens, camping, boating, and had a love of animals, such as cats, dogs, birds, and fish. She also found joy in the simple things, like reading a good book or completing a challenging puzzle. Barbara also enjoyed playing games, like Scrabble or playing cards, and was an avid bowler, once bowling a “perfect game” of 300.

Also a lover of automobiles, Barbara loved the feel of the open road on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle or cruising around in her Corvette or Porsche.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Marie Lee of Franklin; her two step-sons, Robert Hidinger and his wife, Cammi, of Mercer, and David Hidinger and his wife, Rene, of Gastonia, NC; her step-daughter, Chrystal Baliff and her husband, Jim, of Stanardsville, VA; her step-grandson, Peter Canada and his wife, Tanya, of Ocala, FL; her two brothers, James Lee and his wife, Rita, of Grove City, and Michael Lee and his wife, Peggy, of Arapahoe, NC; and her five sisters, Linda Duke of Ottawa, KS, Kathy Rogers and her husband, James, of Seneca, Suzy Adams and her husband, Larry, of Utica, Jane Piccirilli and her husband, Mario, of Linesville, and Jeannine Daubenspeck of Franklin.

In addition to her father and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her step-son, Bitz Hidinger; and her sister, Terry Turk.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life honoring Barbara will be held at the St. Johns Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with Mother Elizabeth Yale, pastor of the church, officiating.

Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s honor to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue. Supplies for the animal shelter can be donated to 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 and Monetary donations can be mailed to a secured location at P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.