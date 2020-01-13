Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tangy Beef & Vegetable Stew

Serve this hearty comfort food on a cold wintry day!

Tangy Beef & Vegetable Stew

Ingredients

6 cups cubed peeled potatoes

8 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 medium onions, cubed

4 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/3 cup canola oil

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons beef bouillon granules

3 cups boiling water

1/3 cup white vinegar

1/3 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish

3 tablespoons prepared mustard

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups each frozen peas and corn

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

Directions

~Place the potatoes, carrots, and onions in a 6-qt. slow cooker.

~In a large skillet, brown beef in oil in batches; place over the vegetables. Sprinkle with flour.

~Dissolve bouillon in boiling water. Stir in the vinegar, ketchup, horseradish, mustard, and sugar; pour over meat and vegetables. Cover and cook on high for five hours.

~Add the peas, corn, and mushrooms. Cover and cook on high for 45 minutes longer (or until meat and vegetables are tender).

