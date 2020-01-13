Donald “Don” Fulmer, 72, of Marienville, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie after an extended illness.

Born on October 25, 1947, in Vowinckel, he was the son of the late Clair and Lenoir McCool Fulmer.

On August 30, 1982, he married Stella Cook in Warren.

Don was a semi-retired sawmill owner and operator. He loved spending time with his grandkids, family, and dogs.

In addition to his wife Stella, he is survived by his daughters: Crystal and Amber both of Marienville, Kelly Crane of California, and Kimberly Fulmer of Franklin; several grandchildren; a sister, Star Surrena, of Jamestown, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Fulmer Allenbaugh, and a brother, Edward Fulmer.

As per Don’s request, there will be no public services held.

A small private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

