Hearing Scheduled for Local Man Facing Charges for Theft of Copper

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a hearing next week on charges for the alleged theft of copper from a Ringgold Township residence.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Tyler Louis Wolfe, of Mayport, has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

Wolfe faces the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Theft of Secondary Metal, Misdemeanor 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligent, Summary

The charges stem from an investigation into the theft of copper from a residence in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim reported that on October 14, 2019, an unknown individual stole the victim’s Mine cable by entering his garage on Reed Road in Ringgold Township. The victim described the Mime cable to be between 50 to 70 feet of coiled up spool made up of three strands of copper conductor with each strand being approximately three eights to one half inches wrapped in black insulation.

The victim estimated the weight of the copper at a minimum of 30 pounds, if not more, and reported he last saw the Mime cable sometime around the middle of September.

On October 21, a known witness was interviewed. The witness reported he went to visit a friend on Reed Road and saw Tyler Wolfe burning a spool of copper at his residence.

According to the complaint, when asked to describe the spool, the witness’s description matched the victim’s description.

Police attempted to interview Wolfe multiple times both in person and by phone with no results, the complaint states.

A query of the price of copper found it is currently valued at $2.64 per pound, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on November 14.

