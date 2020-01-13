Kenneth Lee Gray, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born August 17, 1948, in Huntingdon, he was a son of the late Brian and Hilda Watkins Gray.

He married the former Della Culbertson and she survives.

Ken was self-employed as a commercial flooring contractor and owned the CTS Computer Store in Shippenville.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Shippenville, where he was an elder and served the congregation for 50 years.

Ken was a computer enthusiast and loved to collect guitars and tools.

He enjoyed snow skiing, waterskiing, scuba diving, working outdoors and mowing.

Survivors include his wife, Della; two sons: Bryan P. (Lisa) Gray and K. Michael (Jessica) Gray, of Knox; three grandchildren: Molly (Caleb) Eva of Corsica; Emily (Brandon) Suszek, and Noah Gray, all of Knox; a great-granddaughter, Harper Eva, and a great-grandson, currently on the way.

Ken is also survived by a brother and a sister, Garry (Val) Gray and Susan (Bud) Bishop, all of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Gray.

Memorial service details will be announced later this week.

Online condolences may be sent to Ken’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

