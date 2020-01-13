 

Kenneth Lee Gray

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

grayKenneth Lee Gray, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born August 17, 1948, in Huntingdon, he was a son of the late Brian and Hilda Watkins Gray.

He married the former Della Culbertson and she survives.

Ken was self-employed as a commercial flooring contractor and owned the CTS Computer Store in Shippenville.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Shippenville, where he was an elder and served the congregation for 50 years.

Ken was a computer enthusiast and loved to collect guitars and tools.

He enjoyed snow skiing, waterskiing, scuba diving, working outdoors and mowing.

Survivors include his wife, Della; two sons: Bryan P. (Lisa) Gray and K. Michael (Jessica) Gray, of Knox; three grandchildren: Molly (Caleb) Eva of Corsica; Emily (Brandon) Suszek, and Noah Gray, all of Knox; a great-granddaughter, Harper Eva, and a great-grandson, currently on the way.

Ken is also survived by a brother and a sister, Garry (Val) Gray and Susan (Bud) Bishop, all of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Gray.

Memorial service details will be announced later this week.

Online condolences may be sent to Ken’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


