Keystone Travels to North Clarion Boys on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – A couple of boys’ teams that have to be happy where they are at as the season hits the midway point match up in a rare Monday KSAC crossover game when Keystone heads north to take on North Clarion, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Alex of Keystone (left) and Devin Walters of North Clarion (right) square off in a KSAC Crossover game Monday)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from North Clarion High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game with Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

Rossetti will then be joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe powered by the Rehab Centre with six locations serving you including in Clarion, Brookville and Kittanning. The Rehab Centre, chiropractors caring for health.

Keystone comes into the contest with a record of 9-1. The Panthers have won nine in a row since dropping a season-opening decision to St. Marys. The Panthers beat Union, 74-39, Friday night.

North Clarion enters the game with a mark of 8-3. The Wolves had a three-game win streak snapped Friday night with a 51-40 loss at Karns City.

Keystone is a well-balanced offensive team that has had six different players lead the team in scoring during a game this season.

Troy Johnson is the leading scorer for the Panthers at 11.3 ppg and is one of seven players averaging at least 5.0 ppg.

Brandon Pierce checks in at 9.2 ppg, Marc Rearick scores 8.5 ppg, Isaak Jones contributes 7.8 ppg and Andrew Lauer chips in 7.1 ppg. Alex Rapp also scores at a 5.1 ppg clip with Colin Say, fresh off a 15-point game against Union, is averaging 5.0 ppg.

North Clarion has also spread the wealth around with four different players leading the team in scoring in a game.

Matson Higgins has returned strong from a knee injury that limited him to just a few games as a junior to lead the team in scoring this year at 14.2 ppg. Drew Gatesman adds 11.5 ppg with Devon Walters checking in at 11.3 ppg. Collin Schmader is scoring 8.2 ppg and Jacob Bauer 6.7 ppg.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible all season long:

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.