Linda Kay (Strawbridge) Umstead, 75, of Seneca, died early Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a brief illness.

She was born in Franklin on September 15, 1944, to the late James W. and Gladys (Hanna) Strawbridge.

She was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Linda worked as a secretary for Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, and also for the Rocky Grove school district. She retired from the Cranberry school district as a secretary to the high school principal.

Linda was a Christian who loved everyone and would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and keeping up with the latest news on Facebook. Her family was her greatest treasure!

She is survived by two children: Ronda Jones and her husband Jimmy of Victory Heights, and Todd Umstead and his wife Kim of Emlenton; her grandchildren: Zac Jones and his wife Nicole of Rockland, Betsy Jones of Erie, Lindsey Wilson and her husband Justin of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Dustin Holton and his wife Michelle of Oil City; and three great-grandchildren: Adriann Jones, Jesse Hazlett, and Blaine Wilson.

She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and three very dear friends, Diane Fesenmyer, Linda Piercy, and Darlene Wade.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Warner, and Renee Spencer; two infant siblings, and two nephews; and her former spouse, Ronald Umstead.

Friends will be received Wednesday (Jan. 15) from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday (Jan. 16) from 11 a.m. until noon in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday (Jan. 16) at noon with Rev. Steve Henry, pastor of Victory Heights United Brethren Church, officiating.

Linda’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. William Fee and the wonderful nurses and aides in the I.C.U. and on 3 South at UPMC Northwest; and to her neighbors, Kelli and Aaron Yost, Larry Meade, and Gerald Anderson, who took wonderful care of her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jenny’s Dream Rescue Dogs Rock, 2025 Cranberry-Rockland Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374, where she got her beloved dog “Chuckie”, who has been adopted by her friend, Tammy Dunkle.

To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

