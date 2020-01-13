NC Girls, ECC Boys Remain on Top of Jan. 13 D9Sports.com Hoops Rankings

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – For the second straight week, the North Clarion girls and Elk County Catholic boys were unanimous picks as the No. 1 ranked teams in District 9 per the Jan. 13, 2020 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg.

(Photo: Mackenzie Bauer of North Clarion (left) and Carter Lindemuth of ECC (right) have helped their teams to No. 1 rankings in the Jan. 13 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg)

Both teams received 30 voting points to gain the unanimous selection as the top teams after remaining unbeaten during the week. North Clarion is now 10-0 on the season with ECC checking in at 12-0.

Closing out the top five (a full top 10 can be seen below) on the girls’ side were St. Marys (10-1) remaining at No. 2, Punxsutawney (8-2) staying at No. 3, Brookville (7-5) checking in again at No. 4 and Redbank Valley (10-2) jumping up to No. 5 from No. 6.

Rounding out the top five (a full top 10 can be seen below) on the boys’ side were Coudersport (9-2) up a spot from last week at No. 2, DuBois (9-2) down a spot from a week ago at No. 3, Keystone (9-1) up a spot from a week ago at No. 4 and Johnsonburg (7-5) and Brookville (7-5) checking in at a tie for No. 5 with the Rams up from No. 8 and Brookville up from No. 9.

