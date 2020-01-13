 

Clarion Community Sharing Suppers at First Presbyterian Church to Begin Wednesday

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

First presbyterian ChurchCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church has scheduled its first Community Sharing Supper for Wednesday, January 15, in the church Social Hall at the corner of Wood Street and Seventh Avenue. 

The suppers will be held on the third Wednesday of every month at 5:00 p.m.

The meal is free of charge and open to all members of the community. 

Elaine Matticks, one of the organizers of the ongoing suppers told exploreClarion.com, “We believe there is a need to provide a meal to members of our community. We welcome everyone – from members of our church to college students to the elderly, and everyone in between.”

“We welcome other community groups to assist with this meal.  Any group wishing to – may contact the church office at 814-226-8145.”

Those wishing to take-out meals may do so by providing their own container. 

Take-outs will begin at 5:30 p.m. 

On the menu for the first supper will be a ham barbeque sandwich, macaroni salad, corn, and brownies. 

The menu for each month’s meal will be announced on the church’s Facebook page First Presbyterian Church of Clarion.

The Clarion First Presbyterian Church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.


