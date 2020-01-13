Paula Rae Ruth, 62, of West Hickory, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born June 25, 1957, in Titusville, she was one of eight children of the late Kenneth and Marjorie Schall McWilliams.

On November 27, 1974, she was married to the love of her life, George H. Ruth, who survives. This past November they just celebrated their 45-year anniversary. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband by her side.

Paula enjoyed spending time at camp with her family, gardening, cooking, sewing, and arts and crafts with her grandchildren. She shared her love through cooking. Paula had a love for the dirt track and enjoyed working on race cars, and she was an avid Raiders fan.

Surviving are four children and nine grandchildren: Shelby Ruth and her partner Heather Matthews of Tionesta, their children Maddie and Jayce, Cody Ruth and his wife Amber of Titusville and their children Behr and Bristol, Britney Donato and her husband Travis of Tionesta and their children Alexis and Aaliyah, and Brandy Hitchcock and her husband Brian of Tionesta and their children Preston, Madison, and Graham.

Also surviving are Paula’s brothers: Michael McWilliams and his wife Patricia, Randy McWilliams, and Rick McWilliams and his wife Marjorie, and Paula’s sisters: Rita Bober, Debbie Peightal and husband Kent, Sandi Wolford and her husband Ralph, and Kenda McWilliams, and sister-in-law, Marquita McWilliams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant child Jeremiah Ruth, a half-brother, Wilbert Dale McWilliams, brother-in-law, Francis E. Bober.

Per Paula’s request, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the Tionesta Fire Department Social Hall, 116 Walnut Street in Tionesta, on January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

