Rimersburg Man Accused of Passing Counterfeit $20 Bill at McDonald’s Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man accused of passing a fake $20 bill at McDonald’s in Clarion recently waived his hearing in court.

According to court documents, the following charges against 25-year-old Isaac Lucas Conner were waived for court on Tuesday, January 7:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Misdemeanor 1

– Possession Instrument Of Crime W/Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Conner was arrested on the above charges on September 30 and released on his own recognizance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 19 at McDonald’s located on Perkins Road in Clarion.

Details of the case:

Around 5:41 a.m. on June 19, Isaac Conner purchased food at Clarion McDonald’s with a counterfeit U.S. $20 bill, according to a criminal complaint filed on September 18 by Trooper Kochara, of Clarion-based State Police.

Conner paid for the food with the fake bill, received valid U.S. currency in change, then received the food that he ordered and fled the scene, the complaint states.

It was learned that Conner was the manager at a known convenience store, and he was interviewed at the store later that day.

According to the complaint, Conner claimed that he did not know the money was counterfeit.

When Trooper Kochara requested to search Conner’s wallet for additional counterfeit money, Conner consented. He had five more counterfeit $20 bills on his person, the complaint states.

Conner related to Trooper Kochara afterwards that employees at the known convenience store are properly trained to identify counterfeit currency.

Conner was arraigned on the charges at 11:00 a.m. on September 30 in front of Judge Schill.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.