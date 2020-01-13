Mrs. Rose A. Nosko, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by her children.

The world lost a beautiful lady, but faith tells us she is in a better place. The pain is gone and she has been given eternal happiness.

Rose was a longtime resident of West Elm Street, Titusville. She also spent 6 years at Billie Brown Senior Center in Titusville and most recently resided at Wesbury Azalea Cottage in Meadville.

Born April 15, 1929, in Venus, she was the daughter of the late Francis P. and Rose A. (Conner) Aaron.

She was married on June 1, 1957, by Father Raymond Weisenburger, at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg, to Philip J. Nosko. Mr. Nosko preceded her in death on August 10, 1995. Rose never thought she would outlive her beloved Phil by 25 years.

She was a graduate of Shippenville High School, class of 1947, and Michael’s Beauty School in Meadville. Rose owned and operated a beauty salon in Venus, PA, and for many years at her residence in Titusville.

She was a member of St. Titus Church where she was active in the Christian Service, Altar and Rosary Society. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society and at Titusville Area Hospital.

Rose took great pride in raising her 7 children and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking trips to Myrtle Beach with her husband, bowling, putting together puzzles, exercising at the YMCA, baking, and watching her favorite Pittsburgh teams (Steelers, Pirates and Penguins).

She is survived by her children, George Nosko and wife Jennifer of Fulton, NY, Rose Saxton of Meadville, Philip Nosko II and wife Tricia of Townville, Mary Jane Clark and husband Roger of Erie, Nancy Wright, Michael Nosko and Patrick Nosko and wife Ashleigh all of Titusville; 21 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter. Rose had a special place in her heart for many; especially her life-long friend and sister-in-law Ruth, her dear niece Rhonda, her many friends over the years including Ellen and Dottie, all her friends from Saint Titus, all her friends at Billie Brown, and Lois her last best friend.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rose was preceded in death by 6 brothers, Edward, Walter, Henry, Robert, Earl and Morris Aaron; and a sister, Mary Jane Aaron who died in infancy.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Monday at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Titus Roman Catholic Church with Father Walter E. Packard presiding.

The burial will take place at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Condolence may be sent at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Rose’s children express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who supported her, especially in the later years. We thank God for taking our mother peacefully home!

