 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Check Out Tionesta Builders Supply’s KraftMaid Cabinetry Displays!

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

tb4SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Tionesta Builders Supply’s Shippenville store and check out their KraftMaid Cabinetry displays.

Pictured above is the wine center from Kraftmaid and a Cambria Quartz countertop.

Here are some of the choices:

Armstrong Woodhaven ceiling and Fusion LVT flooring!

tb3

Kraftmaid window seat with custom polka-dot upholstery!

tb2

Believe it, or not…that’s a laminate countertop below!

tb1

Tionesta Builders Supply has two locations:

– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040

– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/

Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.