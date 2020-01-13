SPONSORED: Check Out Tionesta Builders Supply’s KraftMaid Cabinetry Displays!
Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Tionesta Builders Supply’s Shippenville store and check out their KraftMaid Cabinetry displays.
Pictured above is the wine center from Kraftmaid and a Cambria Quartz countertop.
Here are some of the choices:
Armstrong Woodhaven ceiling and Fusion LVT flooring!
Kraftmaid window seat with custom polka-dot upholstery!
Believe it, or not…that’s a laminate countertop below!
Tionesta Builders Supply has two locations:
– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040
– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us
