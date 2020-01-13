 

SPONSORED: Penn State DuBois Offering Spring Visitation Days

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Spring-2019-Campus-Visit-FlDUBOIS, Pa. – Several upcoming admissions events are available for future students to discover what Penn State DuBois has to offer.

Spring visitation dates are as follows:

  • February 7, 10:00 a.m. – Wildlife Technology
  • February 18, 10:00 a.m. – Engineering
  • March 3, 10:00 a.m. – Letters, Arts, Sciences / Human Development & Family Studies
  • March 26, 10:00 a.m. – Administration of Justice
  • April 2, 10:00 a.m. – Wildlife Technology
  • April 18, 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. – SATURDAY TOURS
  • May 4, 10:00 a.m. – Occupational Therapy Assistant / Physical Therapist Assistant

Start and finish at Penn State DuBois:

Administration of Justice, Business Administration, Engineering, Human Development and Family Studies, Information Sciences and Technology, Letters Arts and Sciences, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapy Assistant, Wildlife Technology

Available minors: Business, Entrepreneurship, Human Development and Family Studies, Gerontology, Women’s Studies

Please register by calling 814-375-4720 or emailing duboisinfo@psu.edu.

For more information, visit dubois.psu.edu/admissions.

Penn State DuBois provides high-quality instruction and a wide array of programs for students to reach their career and post-graduation ambitions.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
