Theresa A. Orsino, 66, of Oil City, died Friday, January 10, 2019, at Oakwood Heights.

Born August 24, 1953, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Dechant Milner.

Theresa was a 1973 graduate of Oil City High School.

She worked as a housekeeper for various offices in the area including at Pennzoil.

Mrs. Orsino enjoyed reading, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her granddaughters.

She was a member of the PNA.

On July 4, 1973, she was married to Ronald A. Orsino who preceded her in death on August 31, 1997.

Surviving are a daughter, Carrie Domres and her husband Stevan of Oil City; a son, Robert Orsino of Oil City; two granddaughters, Breanna and Alexis Domres; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Milner.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

