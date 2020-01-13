Trial for Emlenton Man Accused in Kayla Dunlap Death Begins Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) The trial for an Emlenton man charged for his involvement in the death of Kayla Dunlap is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to court documents, the jury trial for 51-year-old Shaun M. Long, of Emlenton, is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, in the Venango County Court of Common Pleas with Judge Robert L. Boyer.

Long faces the following charges:

– Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Conceal/Destroy Evidence, Felony 3

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-False Info To LEO, Felony 3

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

– Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

– Abuse Of Corpse, Misdemeanor 2

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 2

– Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

– Obstruct Admin Law/Other Govt Function, Misdemeanor 2

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied.

The charges stem from the investigation into the death of 28-year-old Kayla Dunlap, of Callensburg.

Details of the case:

A criminal complaint filed by Trooper Balcik, of PSP Butler, indicates the investigation was initiated after a woman who was later identified as Kayla Dunlap, 28, of Callensburg, was found dead on September 17, 2017, in a wooded area along Lake Road near Oneida Valley Dam in Oakland Township, Butler County.

“Based on evidence found at the scene, it is believed that Dunlap was left on the side of the road after she died in a different location,” said Trooper Balcik in the criminal complaint.

Dunlap’s purse and other belongings were found near her body.

The criminal complaint states that an autopsy performed on Dunlap on September 17 revealed a defensive hand wound and a perimortem contusion on or around her head. The cause of death was determined to be combined fentanyl and amphetamine intoxication.

Shaun Long was interviewed on September 18, in relation to the whereabouts of Dunlap and indicated he last saw her when he left his residence on September 16, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Long’s residence is located on Eakin Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County. Further interviews corroborated that Dunlap slept at Long’s residence until the early morning hours of September 16 and confirmed it was her last known location. The next time that Dunlap was seen occurred when she was found dead.

On October 2, Trooper Balcik reviewed Shaun Long’s cell phone records which were obtained through a search warrant. The cell phone data received indicates Long was in close proximity to where Dunlap’s body was discovered on Lake Road. The data also contradicted Long’s statement to investigators about where he was at that time. Additionally, the records revealed Long was conversing with individuals about “reloading with white fentanyl” on September 15.

Investigators got a big break in the case during an interview with a potential witness at the Venango County Jail on October 3.

Grace O’Day, who was in jail on unrelated charges at the time of the interview, said Long gave Dunlap five bags of fentanyl when she arrived at Long’s residence around 1:00 a.m. on September 16. She said she was there when Dunlap overdosed that day, and she gave Dunlap Narcan in an attempt to save her life, but the dose was unsuccessful, and Long allegedly refused to call 9-1-1, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, O’Day told Trooper Balcik that – after it was believed that Dunlap was dead – she helped Long dump her body in Butler County near a body of water. She identified the vehicle driven that day as a white SUV owned by Long and confirmed that he was the driver. She also said Long dumped Dunlap’s purse and its contents near the body. After returning to the Scrubgrass Township residence, Long allegedly burned a sheet that Dunlap had been wrapped in, according to the woman.

The criminal complaint states that a search warrant was served at Long’s residence on October 3. Investigators found a used nasal Narcan injector during the search. The following day, a search warrant was served on Long’s vehicle – a white 2008 Chevrolet Equinox – the same vehicle earlier identified by O’Day. During the course of the search, suspected blood stains were found on the corner of the rear cargo liner.

The initial drug-related charges were filed against Long on October 5, 2017. The additional charges related directly to Dunlap’s death were filed on March 27, 2018.

Court documents indicate on September 13, 2019, 29-year-old Grace O’Day, of Kennderdell, was sentenced to one year in an Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) on one third-degree misdemeanor count of furnishing authorities with information without knowledge.

O’Day pleaded guilty to the above charge on July 18, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Abuse Of Corpse, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 3

