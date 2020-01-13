 

Truck Driver Found Dead Along Interstate 80

Monday, January 13, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

I-80-crash-3CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a man who was found deceased in his truck along I-80 West on Sunday morning died of natural causes.

Trooper Johnson said police were contacted by the truck driver’s employer, TTI, Inc., after they were unable to reach him. The employer told police that that the truck was parked along I-80 West in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Troopers responded to the truck’s location on Sunday around 11:22 a.m. and found the victim dead inside his truck.

The victim was identified as a 64-year-old Wisconson man.

Police then notified the man’s employer and next of kin.

His identity was not released.


