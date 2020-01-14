A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers between noon and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers likely before 3am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Snow showers and freezing rain before 4pm, then snow showers between 4pm and 5pm, then rain and snow showers after 5pm. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 9pm. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

M.L.King Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.