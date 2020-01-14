BREAKING NEWS: Vehicle vs. Amish Buggy Crash Shuts Down Route 322

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of U.S. Route 322 in Shippenville is closed following a vehicle vs. Amish buggy collision.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the accident happened around 5:26 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 near Wingard’s Farm Market.

The dispatcher confirmed that a vehicle struck an Amish buggy.

Sources say at least one person was seriously injured in the accident.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police have been dispatched to the scene.

A portion of U.S. Route 322 between State Route 208 and Wingard’s Farm Market remained closed as of 6:00 p.m.

No further details have been released.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this BREAKING NEWS story.

