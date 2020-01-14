Clarion Chamber Accepting Submissions for 2020 Autumn Leaf Festival Logo Contest

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2020 ALLEGHENY TOYOTA AUTUMN LEAF FESTIVAL.

Logo submissions are judged by the following:

1. Logos should reflect the theme, “Autumn Leaf 2020: Fall Into The Future” in a way that is appropriate for the 67th Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

2. The design must be submitted on white, 8 1/2” x 11” paper.

3. The design must be original, meaning that it is not taken from another source.

4. Contestants must reside, work, or attend school in Clarion County.

5. Include your name, address, email, & phone number on the back of the entry.

The top ten (10) logos that best capture the theme will be posted for public viewing at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry office. Voting will also be available online at www.clarionpa.com and on the Chamber Facebook page.

The public voting process will take place from February 3 to February 7, 2020.

The logo winner receives two Autumn Leaf tumblers and a sweatshirt. The winner also receives invitations to the Sponsor Reception, the VIP Brunch, and to ride in the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade. In addition, the winner is invited to the Annual Awards Dinner which is slated for Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The creator of the winning logo will be notified as soon as a decision is reached by the judges. The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board of Directors, as well as the public, will be judging the logo. All decisions made by the judges are final.

Anyone living, working or attending school in Clarion County can submit logo ideas.

All submissions must be made no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. This deadline is firm and will not change.

ALL ENTRIES BECOME THE SOLE PROPERTY OF THE CLARION AREA CHAMBER OF BUSINESS & INDUSTRY.

When entering a logo, the name, address, and phone number of the creator should be included with the entry. Individuals may email, mail, or hand deliver their submission to the CACBI office:

Autumn Leaf Festival ATTN: Logo Committee 650 Main Street Clarion, PA 16214

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161.

