Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe is a nice change from the classic chocolate chip cookie!

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
2/3 cup sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup macadamia nuts, chopped
1 cup white baking chips

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk flour and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in nuts and baking chips.

~Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes (or until golden brown). Cool on pans one minute. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.


