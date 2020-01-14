Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

This recipe is a nice change from the classic chocolate chip cookie!

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

1 cup white baking chips

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk flour and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in nuts and baking chips.

~Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes (or until golden brown). Cool on pans one minute. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

