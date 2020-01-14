Dancer’s Studio Offers Mini Sessions for Shining Stars & Tiny Tots

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio located on Main Street in Clarion is currently offering mini sessions for Shining Stars and Tiny Tots.

Have you thought of registering your child for a class, but one trial class isn’t enough?

…And, you don’t want to commit to an entire semester before you see if they enjoy it?

Well, check out these mini sessions!

Shining Stars Mini Sessions:

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center has expanded their program for individuals with special needs and individual learning differences.

There’s a lack of opportunity for this community to experience the benefits of dance. Dancer’s Studio set out to learn as much as they could to be able to offer purposeful dance classes that would benefit the students far outside the studio.

A-Jo Gallagher and Kelly Peterson became certified instructors through Rhythm Works Integrative Dance. Rhythm Works Integrative Dance is a clinically-based hip hop dance program that utilizes sensory processing, kinesiology, and behavioral analysis as a foundation to build customizable classes for the students.

A-Jo and Kelly are excited about the opportunities this program offers the community, and this is a vision A-Jo has had for a long time. These classes are available for the community.

Shining Stars Mini Sessions are offered for four weeks on Tuesdays – February 4, 11, 18, 25 – and will run from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A-Jo Gallagher (owner/director) will be the teacher for this class. She is YPAD certified and holds many dance teacher training credentials.

The cost is $50.00 per dancer.

Register via email: info@dancersstudioclarion.com.





Tiny Tots Mini Sessions:

Tiny Tots Mini Sessions will have a combination of ballet, creative movement, and Acro.

The sessions are open to ages three to five.

It is offered for five weeks on Tuesdays – March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – and will run from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This class is taught by A-Jo Gallagher (owner/director).

The cost is $50.00 per dancer.

Register via email: info@dancersstudioclarion.com.

