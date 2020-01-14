 

Dennis L. Strickenburg

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

strickenburgDennis L. Strickenburg, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Cranberry Township.

Born March 2, 1947, in Omaha, NE, he was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Strickenburg.

After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree, Dennis spent most of his life working as an Engineer.

In his spare time, he enjoyed the company of his dog, playing the electric guitar, and riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Sandra Early, his nephew, Joseph and niece, Davina.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was proceeded in death by his brother Rodney Strickenburg.

Visitation for Dennis will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend David Smith, pastor of the Franklin First Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardninierfuneralhome.


