East Forest’s Cameron Whisner Claims Another Title

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

whisner-2FALCONER, N.Y. – East Forest senior Cameron Whisner, who wrestles for Kane Area High School through a co-op, has claimed another title.

Whisner picked up his second title of the season, winning the 170 lb. weight class Saturday at the Patrick J. Morales Tournament in Falconer, New York.

whisner-1

Twenty-six teams competed in the tournament with Kane taking 3rd place overall.

Teddy Race took 1st at 182 lbs., Harley Morris took 2nd at 126 lbs., and Lane Hilliard took 2nd at 145 lbs, for the Wolves.

Whisner and teammate Teddy Race.

Whisner (right) and teammate Teddy Race.

Clarion Area High School wrestlers also attended the tournament with Ben Smith claiming 2nd place in the finals at the 285 lb. weight class.


