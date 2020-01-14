Eldean “Ame” Lerch, 93, of 2024 Madison St. Ext. Sligo passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 24, 1926, in Piney Township, he was the son of Leslie and Mary Grace (Myers) Lerch.

He was the owner and operator of Lerch’s Pennzoil in Sligo from 1962 to 2000. Prior to that, he was a rural mail carrier. Ame was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Military Police and was a World War II Veteran in the Philippines.

Ame was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church, the American Legion, VFW, and a lifetime member of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company.

He is survived by a daughter; Karen Simpson and her husband Barry of Callensburg, a granddaughter; Kacey Ewing and her husband Ben of Sligo, a grandson; Barry “Bert” Simpson Jr. of Callensburg and also two great-grandchildren; Kaley Simpson and Ava Ewing.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by an infant daughter; MaryAnn Lerch, a sister; Margaret Glinkerman, and four brothers; William, Lyle, Relden “Jum”, and Ardell Lerch.

Ame’s family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Piper, Pastor of the Sligo Chapel, officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo United Methodist Church or the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company.

Military honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and American Legion 454.

