Fourth-Quarter Rally Lifts Keystone Past North Clarion in Boys’ Action

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Trailing by three going to the fourth quarter, visiting Keystone went on a 12-0 run to beat North Clarion, 64-50.

(Photo of Keystone’s Troy Johnson, who had 23 points and seven rebounds in the Panthers wins over North Clarion Monday and was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game)

Relisten to the game:

On the heels of a hot-shooting third quarter, North Clarion took a 47-44 lead into the final eight minutes.

But the Wolves got cold going just 1 of 11 from the field in the fourth quarter after shooting 6 of 10 in the third quarter and 12 of 19 in the middle two quarters combined.

That coupled with shots starting to drop for Keystone – the Panthers shot 15 of 36 through three quarters but 9 of 13 in the fourth quarter – allowed the visitors to rally for the win.

An Andrew Lauer 3-pointer 2:15 into the fourth gave Keystone the lead for good at 49-47, and the Panthers scored seven more points after that, including a 3-pointer from Alex Rapp with 2:29 to go and a Rapp breakaway layup that put Keystone head 56-47 and ended the 12-0 run.

Rapp scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, while Troy Johnson added six of his game-high 23 points in the frame.

Johnson, who scored 13 second-quarter points helping Keystone to a 34-32 halftime lead, was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after adding seven rebounds. He talked about the victory.

Lauer added seven points and seven rebounds in the win while Isaak Jones scored 12.

Rapp added 13 points for the Panthers with Jones chipping in 12 and Lauer seven points and seven rebounds.

Jacob Bauer led North Clarion with 13 points, nine in the first quarter, while Matson Higgins scored 10. Collin Schamder added eight points, Josh Daum chipped in seven and Devon Walters six. Schmader and Daum did all their damage in the second quarter with Walters scoring all his points on a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers. Drew Gatesman collected a team-high six rebounds to go with two points.

