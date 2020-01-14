Gerald Weaver, 85, of Oakmont, formerly of Ninevah, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont.

Born April 18, 1934, in Knox, Gerald was the son of the late Evelyn A. and D. Lyle Weaver.

Gerald graduated from Ashland High School in 1952. In 1970 he was granted a diploma in plan reading, building construction, estimating and essentials of architectural drafting, a two-year course from Chicago Technical College, Chicago, IL.

Upon graduation from high school, he was employed in the family business, Weaver Lumber and Supply in Seneca PA. He later became a partner and worked there until 1987. During his time at Weaver Lumber he built and remodeled numerous homes throughout the Clarion and Oil City area and the addition on to the sanctuary of the Grace E.C. Church.

On June 11, 1954, Gerald married Patricia Weaver who preceded him in death on October 19, 2019.

In 1987 Gerald and Pat moved to Alexandria, VA for employment at B & F Ceramic Tile in Lorton, VA; where he worked until 1991. Upon leaving there he moved back to the Ninevah area and established the Gerald Weaver Construction Co. and continued to build and remodel homes until he retired in 2006.

Gerald was a lifetime member of Grace E.C. Church, Ninevah. Over the years he served as a member of the Building Committee, taught Sunday School class, was the Sunday School Superintendent and Chairman of the Official Board.

Gerald loved to golf and hunt.

Gerald is survived by his three children Christine Weaver of Coraopolis, Linda (Daniel) Moore of Edgewood, KY and Carey (Kim) Weaver of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren Alaina Moore of Edgewood, KY, Nicole Weaver and Sara Weaver both of Pittsburgh; his sister Betty (Ralph) Kapp of Knox and a sister-in-law Minnie Weaver of Seneca.

Along with his wife Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Arthur Weaver, Emil Weaver and Ronald Weaver and two sisters in law Shirley (Emil) Weaver and Shirley (Ronald) Weaver.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the church with Pastor John Friedlund of Grace EC Church, officiating.

Interment will take place at Starr Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.