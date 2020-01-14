James E. McNamara, 90, a well-known resident of 1001 Elk Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 3:55 AM Sunday, January 12, 2020, in The Collins House of Rocky Grove; following a period of declining health.

He was born November 22, 1929, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Sydney and Dorothy Burgert McNamara.

Jim was a 1947 graduate of Franklin High School.

He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during The Korean War era.

He was married February 27, 1956, at St. Stephen Church in Oil City to the former Julia I. “Judy” Stubler. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2008.

Jim had worked for more than 50 years as a typesetter at The Derrick/The News-Herald newspaper in Oil City.

He was a lifelong member of many area civic organizations, including: Jesse Greer Post #1835 V.F.W. of Franklin; The Franklin Eagles and Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110. Jim looked forward to daily trips to those clubs, socializing and signing the books. He enjoyed trips to the casino, biking and walking. He will always be remembered for his wit and sense of humor; and in his later years, for the crazy hats and t-shirts, he would wear.

Family was always paramount in his life. He enjoyed the fun times with family and friends at his family’s camp at Eagle Rock, affectionately named “Beer Camp” and playing pinochle. He also looked forward to the many trips to Florida, especially its beaches, to visit his family. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.

He was a faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin and was a longtime active member of The Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his children and their families: Jan McNamara Wadsworth, and her children: Ben and his wife Ana and John; Jean McNamara Bailey and her husband, Mike and their children: Brooke, Brianne, and Brett; Joseph A. McNamara and his wife, Beth (Paulo) and their children: Nathan, Anna, Maddie and Delaney; a daughter-in-law, Diane McNamara and her children: Kelsey, Colin and Claire and her husband, Casey (Fairbanks); and by a son-in-law, Mitch Reynolds and his children, Zac and his wife, Courtney (Caccavo), Joe and Luke; in addition to six great-grandchildren: Eleanor Fairbanks, Rowan and India Reynolds, and Noelle, Gabriel and Nicholas Wadsworth.

Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Reynolds; two sons: John and Jim McNamara; a son-in-law, Howard “Sonny” Wadsworth, and by his sister, Jeanne Duttry.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 1 PM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street in Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, as celebrant. Immediately following Mass, full military burial honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin, at the church.

Private interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The V.N.A. of Venango County Foundation, Attn.: The Collins House, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323 (online at: thecollinshouse.org) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

