Joan Martin Makowski, 89, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Sunday one day after her 89th birthday.

Born January 11, 1931, in Oil City, PA, to Clarence A. Muldoon and Anna Muldoon Martin, Joan graduated from Oil City High School in 1948.

She went on to graduate from Spencer Hospital Nursing School in Meadville, PA, in 1951. Joan worked from 1951 to 1954 at the Franklin Hospital and from 1972 to 1982 at Polk Center as a registered nurse.

Joan was married to Frank J “Chuck” Makowski on February 27, 1954, at St. Stephen’s Church by Father Lawrence Antoun. Frank preceded her death on July 2, 2002. She remained a member of St. Joseph Church until her passing.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during all of their family get-togethers. She also enjoyed the companionship of her cats, Frankie and Willie, and many more grand animals. She was an avid Steeler’s fan and could often be found yelling at her TV during games on Sunday afternoons. Joan also enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, crosswords, and word-finds, and watching old westerns and “The Sound of Music”. When she wasn’t doing these things, she enjoyed watching deer, squirrels, and birds romp in her yard out her big front window.

Joan would make a point to call each and every one of her family members on their birthdays to sing “Happy Birthday” and “Stolat” to them for the last 40 years.

Joan is survived by 3 daughters: Ellen Makowski and her husband, Tim Nick, of Oil City; Deborah Frantz and her husband, Richard, of Pittsburgh; and Kathy Ekstrom and her husband, Doug, of Oil City.

She is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Todd Emery and his wife, Lindsey, and son, Milo; Casey Ekstrom and his daughter, Aria Jo; Kelli Jo (yoyo) Ekstrom and her significant other, Chris Johnson; Annie (bum) Frantz and Dr. Kimberly (Kimmie) Frantz. This also includes many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa (Terri) Emery, on July 26, 2007, her granddaughter, Stacey Emery, and her brother, John Martin.

Friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church with Father McElrath presiding.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church Improvement Fund or to CORE, in memory of Terri Emery.

To order flowers or send condolences visit www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

