Longtime Redbank Wrestling Coach Kundick Passes Away

Benjamin Angelo Kundick, Sr., 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, January 13, 2020, at the Brookville Hospital, after suffering a sudden illness at his home.

Born December 31, 1931, at home in Seminole, he was the son of the late John Cogie Kundick and Mabel Zamperini Kundick.

He was a graduate of the New Bethlehem High School and Clarion State College and a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War.

On June 6, 1953, he married the former Patricia Ann Panciera and she preceded him in death on June 29, 1996.

Ben retired from Redbank Valley High School where he taught math and was the Redbank Valley wrestling coach for 23 years.

He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem and the Knights of Columbus Father William Smith Council #8538; Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarion; American Legion Post #354, VFW and MOOSE Lodge, all of New Bethlehem and the NRA.

Ben was a Redbank Valley sports enthusiast and enjoyed all levels of youth wrestling.

Survivors include three sons: Michael L. (Lori) Kundick of Fairmount City; John J. “Moby” (Liz) Kundick of Clarion and Benjamin A. (Pat) Kundick, Jr. of Hawthorn; one daughter, Tammy A. (Rick) Burford of Oak Ridge; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Kathie, Jason, Brian, Natalia, Tricia, Nicole, Ben III, Nadia, and Crysta; 22 great-grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren.

Ben is also survived by a brother, Eugene “Nene” (Shirley) Kundick of Brooksville, Florida; one sister, Connie (Robert) Lucas of Tampa, Florida; two sisters-in-law: Kay (Duane) Lucas of New Castle and Diane Panciera of Conneaut Lake, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant great-grandson, Gunner.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Redbank Valley High School Auxiliary Gym, 910 Broad Street, New Bethlehem.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, in the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, with Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Benjamin A. Kundick, Sr. to the Redbank Valley Wrestling Club, c/o Redbank Valley High School, 910 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

