Lucinda Man Accused of Grabbing, Punching, Threatening to Kill Woman Due in Court Today

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Lucinda man who allegedly grabbed, punched, and threatened to kill a woman is due in court today.

Court documents indicate the hearing for 58-year-old Christopher E Zerbe, of Lucinda, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14.

Zerbe faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from allegations of a domestic assault that occurred on Saturday, October 12, on Griebel Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Zerbe is currently free on a $500.00 cash security.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:08 p.m. on October 12, Trooper Knight, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to Country Fair in Shippenville for a report of a domestic incident. A known female victim had fled to the location for safety.

Trooper Knight interviewed the victim who reported that around 10:45 p.m. she was at her Griebel Road, Farmington Township residence with Christopher E Zerbe when they engaged in an argument which turned physical.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Zerbe attempted to lock her out of the residence, but she got inside, and Zerbe then grabbed her by the legs and began dragging her around the house. She stated she eventually broke away, but Zerbe had her phone and was refusing to return it. He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat and told her he was going to kill her.

Zerbe allegedly grabbed the victim by the arms and dragged her out of the house and onto the front porch, then threw her off the front porch, which is approximately seven feet off of the ground. The victim reported that she landed on her elbows and knees, and as she was attempting to get up, Zerbe grabbed her again and dragged her through the gravel into the driveway.

According to the complaint, the victim attempted to get back to the house to retrieve her phone, and Zerbe met her at the top of the steps and punched her in the face multiple times with a closed fist.

The victim then got away, retrieved her keys and purse, and went to Country Fair, where she contacted the Clarion-based State Police.

The complaint notes that Trooper Knight observed the victim had a bloody, bruised nose, bruising to the right side of her face and right eye, as well as bruising on her elbows and knees and on the inside of her left arm near the bicep. The victim also had bruising on the back side of her left hand and a bump on the back of her head. The victim reported that her ribs hurt on the left side and she was having some difficulty breathing.

Zerbe was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 p.m. on October 13.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.