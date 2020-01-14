 

Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 13 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 73, Brockway 46

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 52, Brookville 50

NTL

Northern Potter 62, Oswayo Valley 57, overtime

NON-CONFERENCE

Redbank Valley 56, Venango Catholic 32
Bellefonte 44, St. Marys 40
Keystone 64, North Clarion 50
Karns City 60, A-C Valley 55
Moniteau 52, Union 45
Cranberry 65, Forest Area 53
Clarion-Limestone 67, Clarion 43

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 33, Johnsonburg 13

NTL

Cameron County 44, Galeton 17
Austin 30, Oswayo Valley 26
Port Allegany 47, Northern Potter 29
Coudersport 43, Otto-Eldred 24

NON-CONFERENCE

Redbank Valley 77, Venango Catholic 19
Smethport 31, Sheffield 27
Hollidaysburg 60, Punxsutawney 36
Clarion 71, Clarion-Limestone 59
Karns City 38, A-C Valley 24
North Clarion 48, Keystone 39
Moniteau 75, Union 40
Bradford 60, DuBois Central Catholic 46
Cranberry 51, Forest Area 15


