Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 13 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 73, Brockway 46

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 52, Brookville 50

NTL

Northern Potter 62, Oswayo Valley 57, overtime

NON-CONFERENCE

Redbank Valley 56, Venango Catholic 32

Bellefonte 44, St. Marys 40

Keystone 64, North Clarion 50

Karns City 60, A-C Valley 55

Moniteau 52, Union 45

Cranberry 65, Forest Area 53

Clarion-Limestone 67, Clarion 43

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 33, Johnsonburg 13

NTL

Cameron County 44, Galeton 17

Austin 30, Oswayo Valley 26

Port Allegany 47, Northern Potter 29

Coudersport 43, Otto-Eldred 24

NON-CONFERENCE

Redbank Valley 77, Venango Catholic 19

Smethport 31, Sheffield 27

Hollidaysburg 60, Punxsutawney 36

Clarion 71, Clarion-Limestone 59

Karns City 38, A-C Valley 24

North Clarion 48, Keystone 39

Moniteau 75, Union 40

Bradford 60, DuBois Central Catholic 46

Cranberry 51, Forest Area 15

