More Than $8.7 Million in Illegal Drugs Seized by State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced that troopers confiscated $8,770,800 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In total, state police seized more than $43 million worth of illegal drugs in 2019, including nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2018, troopers confiscated over $66 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including 197 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

State police also collected 830 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2019. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

