Driver Taken by Helicopter After Vehicle Crashes into Semi on I-80 in Irwin Township

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – STAT MedEvac transported a 30-year-old man from the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Monday morning on Interstate 80 West in Irwin Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:29 a.m. on Monday, January 13, as 1998 Kenworth Northwest truck, operated by 25-year-old Ethan R. David, of Oakland Mills, Pa., was illegally parked on the shoulder of the entrance ramp to the rest area on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2014 Ram 1500, driven by 30-year-old Ryan M. Wendt, of Lewiston, New York, struck the rear of the Kenworth. Both vehicles came to a final rest at the area of impact.

The Ram 1500 had major damage, and Wendt had to be extricated by mechanical means.

Interstate 80 westbound was shutdown for a period of time so STAT MedEvac could land to transport Wendt to St. Elizabeth trauma center for injuries of unknown severity, according to police.

Wendt was using a seat belt.

David and his passengers – 28-year-old Miranda I. Syjud and a one-year-old female, both of Mifflintown, Pa. – were not injured.

State police were assisted on the scene by Clintonville and Emlenton Volunteer Fire Departments, Superior Ambulance Service, STAT MedEvac, and Hovis Towing.

