North Clarion Girls Hold Off Keystone; Redbank Valley Rolls Past Venango Catholic

KNOX, Pa. (D9Sports) – Behind a double-double from Abby Gatesman, North Clarion stayed unbeaten with a 48-39 win over Keystone in a battle of two teams that are in first place in their respective KSAC divisions.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Abbby Gatesman. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Gatesman had 16 points and 10 rebounds while adding four assists, two blocked shots and two steals. She is nine points from 1,000 in her career.

Haley Sherman added 13 points for the She-Wolves, who led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter 21-14 at halftime and 31-22 going to the fourth quarter, while Trinity Thompson just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Mackenzie Bauer chipped in six points and four steals.

Emily Lauer had a game-high 24 points for Keystone and helped keep the Lady Panthers in the game in the fourth quarter by scoring 12 points. Maddie Dunlap added eight points.

REDBANK VALLEY 77, VENANGO CATHOLIC 19

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Behind 27 Tara Hinderliter points Redbank Valley rolled past visiting Venango Catholic, 77-19.

Alivia Huffman added 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs with Madison Foringer scoring 10.

Emmy Ekis paced Venango Catholic with 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot while shooting 6 of 12 from the field. Hope Winger chipped in four points and five rebounds for the Lady Vikings.

