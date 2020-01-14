Sarah Rachel Seigworth, 77, formerly of Strattanville, PA, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Rouse Home.

Sarah was born on October 13, 1942, in Knox, PA, to the late Arnold and Mary (Best) Seigworth.

Sarah was a graduate of Strattanville High School and a lifetime member of Strattanville United Methodist Church. She was an organist and pianist for the church for several years.

She was also the 1959 homecoming queen and won Miss Strattanville that same year.

Sarah worked as a secretary to the President of Clarion University. She held the position for 42 years before retiring.

She enjoyed traveling and loved to bowl in her younger years.

Sarah is survived by her niece, Tammy (Scott) Emberg; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sarah is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Reitz; and her two brothers, Vaughn and Darwin Seigworth.

Friends will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Strattanville United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St, Strattanville, PA 16258.

A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Jeff Foor, pastor, officiating.

The family has requested memorial donations be made to Strattanville United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St, Strattanville, PA 16258.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.