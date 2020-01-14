 

Say What?!: 350-Pound Grouper Caught In Florida Believed To Be 50 Years Old

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

350-pound-grouper-caught-in-Florida-believed-to-be-50-years-oldFLORIDA – Researchers said a 350-pound Warsaw grouper caught off the Florida coast is believed to be about 50 years old.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said the grouper caught Dec. 28 in about 600 feet of water off Southwest Florida is the oldest sample collected for the institute’s aging program.

Read the full story here.


