A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly between noon and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Snow before 4pm, then rain and snow. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers before 11pm, then rain and snow showers between 11pm and midnight, then snow showers after midnight. Low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

