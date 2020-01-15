Adam Paul DeSio, 42, of Edgehill Drive in Locust Grove, Va., where he resided since 2003, a native of Kane, died Monday evening, January 13, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

Born November 4, 1977, in Kane, he was the son of Gerald and Kathy James DeSio. On September 1, 2006, in Warren, he married Stephanie Anderson, who survives.

A talented artist, Adam owned and operated DeSio Studios from his home, specializing in graphic design, photography and the visual arts. He had been a member of the Art First Gallery in Fredericksburg for many years and enjoyed walks at Ellwood Manor in Orange County with his family and dog.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Addison DeSio at home; his parents of Kane; sisters Amanda (Chris) DeSio Whitehouse of Orchard Park, N.Y. and Allie (Alex) DeSio Fadenholtz of Kane, grandmothers Louise DeSio and Shirley James, both of Kane; parents-in-law Fred and Vicky Anderson of Kane; brother-in-law Jesse (Mary Jane) Anderson, and nephews Jack, Ben and Sam and nieces Aria and Stella.

Adam is preceded in death by his grandfathers Dominic DeSio and Edgar “Jesse” James and is now with his beloved and faithful dog, Rothko.

His family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24th at the Johnson Funeral Home in Locust Grove, and will do so also at a later date in Kane.

Memorial contributions may be made to Relay for Life at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/stephanieandaddison or to the Haiti Micah Project at www.haiti-micah.org.

