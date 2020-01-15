 

BREAKING NEWS: State Police ID Man Killed in SUV vs. Amish Buggy Crash

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Image from iOS (22)ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy that occurred Tuesday evening on U.S. Route 322.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

State Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash at 6698 U.S. 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County, around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14.

Police say the crash occurred as the two vehicles, a 2015 Buick Enclave operated by 64-year-old Pamela J. Raybuck, of Kossuth, and a horse and buggy operated by 39-year-old David A. Coblentz, of Shippenville, were both traveling eastbound on U.S. 322.

Raybuck’s vehicle struck Coblentz’s vehicle from behind and pushed the buggy for “quite some distance,” according to police.

Police say the impact eventually caused the horse and buggy to travel over the top of Raybuck’s vehicle.

Raybuck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Coblentz was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Daniel M.Shingledecker.

Police noted that the horse was also killed in the crash.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Services Unit and Crash Analysis/Reconstruction Unit, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Shippenville Ambulance assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

