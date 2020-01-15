Clarion County Hazard Mitigation Plan Available for Public Review

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A copy of the hazard mitigation plan and yearly report for 2019 is available for public review at the commissioner’s office located in the administration building at 330 Main St. in Clarion.

It is also available at all municipal office buildings and on the Clarion County website at www.clarion.pacounties.org.

The report is required under Section 7, plan maintenance, of the current plan.

There are four sections to this report: Section 1 is the action plan report; Section 2 is the project status report; Section 3 is the plan evaluation report; and Section 4 is a list of participating jurisdictions/agencies in the annual report.

Copies of the end-of-the-year report were also provided to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For additional information or questions regarding hazard mitigation or this report, please feel free to contact David Dunn at Clarion County Department of Public Safety at 814-297-7902.

